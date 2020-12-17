DAY — Ruben R., 87. Vigil 6:30 p.m. Thursday; funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. All are welcome to attend in person or via livestream. (17)

PAYETTE — Christopher, 49, of Billings, passed away December 12, 2020. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (17)