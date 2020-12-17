 Skip to main content
Smith West

ALLES — Jack J., 89, Billings.  Memorial celebration planned for June 2021.  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (17)

Smith Downtown

REPAC — Pete, 80, Billings. Service at a later date at Red Lodge Cemetery. Memorials to AlBedoo Shrine Transportation Fund PO Box 20673, Billings MT 59104. Or charity of choice. (17)

HANSEN — Rita Kay, 77, of Shepherd, died Dec. 14. Visitation will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. Memorial service Sunday, Dec. 20, at 11 a.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel. (18)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

SCHEAFER — Donald G., 84, Absarokee.  Memorial service and interment planned for spring/summer 2021. (17)

Dahl Funeral

KIEDROWSKI — Jean, 89, of Billings, obit at Dahl.com. (18)

WHITEMAN — Mary , 84, of Pryor. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, December 17, at the Whiteman Cemetery, Pryor, Montana. (17)

GOOD LUCK — Everdean, 48, of Lodge Grass.  Funeral Service 11 a.m. Sat. Crow Revival Center, Crow Agency. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DAY — Ruben R., 87. Vigil 6:30 p.m. Thursday; funeral mass 10 a.m. Friday, both at St. Thomas the Apostle Church. All are welcome to attend in person or via livestream. (17)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PAYETTE — Christopher, 49, of Billings, passed away December 12, 2020. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to read a full obituary and leave condolences for the family. (17)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

