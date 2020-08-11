You have permission to edit this article.
Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

CARPENTER— Ronald “Ron” E., 72, Billings.  Funeral service 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 13 at the Vineyard Church, 1413 Rosebud Lane. Visitation from 9-10 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Interment with military honors follows at Yellowstone National Cemetery at 12:00. (11)

Smith Laurel

KRAUSE — Jean L., 85, Laurel. Visitation 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Smith West, 304 34th St. W.  Funeral 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13 at Lavina Methodist.  Interment Lavina Cemetery. (11)

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

STEWART — Donald Lee, 83, Columbus.  Visitation will be held from 12-8 p.m. on Friday, August 14, at the Smith Columbus Chapel, 35 Diamond Street. Services later in Idaho. (12)

Dahl Funeral

RHODES — Michael, 93, of Billings. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, Mountview Cemetery. (11)

WEHRI — Bernard, 73, of Billings. Private family service at Holy Cross Cemetery. (12)

MERON — Gerald, 77, of Billings. Vigil 6 p.m. Wednesday, Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Thursday BOTH St. Bernard Catholic Church. (12)

DRISCOLL — Inez, 100, of Billings. Graveside service 1:30 pm, Holy Cross Cemetery (12) 

Michelotti-Sawyers

KRISTIANSEN — Donna, 88. Funeral 11 a.m. Tue. at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. (11)

ROUNDY — Roy, 95. Cremation. (11)

WEINHOLD — Rosemary, 89. Home Going Service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug 11, Apostles Lutheran Church. (11) 

DAVIDSON — Richard M. “Dick,” 90. Memorial service 10 a.m. Tuesday, First Presbyterian Church. (11)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

LIMING — Angela, 41, of Billings. Services to be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (12)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned 

Bullis-Mortuary

No services planned

