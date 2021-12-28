 Skip to main content
Smith West

No Services Planned

Smith Downtown

KEENEY – Kathryn Susan, 52, Melstone. Funeral service 11 a.m. Fri., Dec 31, at the Melstone School Gym. Interment to follow at Cabin Creek Cemetery (31)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

ROLSHOVEN  - Evelyn, 90 of Red Lodge. Memorial service to be held at a later date. (29)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

DEMARAY – Gordon. Viewing Wed. 4-8 p.m. Funeral Service Thurs. 10 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. Entombment Thurs. 1 p.m. Sunset Memorial Gardens. (30)

BIRD HAT – Mary. Visitation Tues 12 - 8 p.m. Funeral Service Wed 11 a.m. Dahl Funeral Chapel. (29)

SCHULTZ – William. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Friday Dahl Funeral Chapel. (31)

Michelotti-Sawyers

LINDE — Carol, 82. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed at First Presbyterian Church. (29)

SCHMALZ — Pius, 82. Vigil service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday, St. Bernard’s Parish. Rite of committal, 10 a.m. Thursday, Calvary Cemetery. (30)

SCHILTZ— Richard, 75. Funeral service noon Thurs at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. Burial 2 p.m. Thurs in Yellowstone National Cemetery. (30)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No Services Planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned

