Smith West

JOHNSON — Audrey L. 85, of Billings, passed Monday, July 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (23)

Smith Downtown

OWENS — Beverly Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday July 27th, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St W. Visitation 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th Street. Casket closed at the church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens (27)

BENTLEY — Erma R., 78, of Billings, passed July 20, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. with viewing one hour prior. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)

Smith Laurel

RIDER — Dean A., 65, Laurel. Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at New Life Church, 3950 Temple Place in Billings. Cremation. Private interment at a later date. (25)

Smith-Olcott Chapel