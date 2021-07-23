Smith West
JOHNSON — Audrey L. 85, of Billings, passed Monday, July 19, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W. with visitation one hour prior. Burial to follow at Terrace Gardens Cemetery. (23)
Smith Downtown
OWENS — Beverly Ann, 88, Billings. Funeral Service 11 a.m. Tuesday July 27th, at Central Christian Church, 1221 16th St W. Visitation 12 p.m.-7 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 So. 27th Street. Casket closed at the church. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens (27)
BENTLEY — Erma R., 78, of Billings, passed July 20, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021 at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. with viewing one hour prior. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (24)
Smith Laurel
RIDER — Dean A., 65, Laurel. Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at New Life Church, 3950 Temple Place in Billings. Cremation. Private interment at a later date. (25)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
ROGNSTAD — James Dale 72 of Roberts. Interment with military honors at National Cemetery in Helena at a later date. (23)
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
RICHAU — Gregory, 71 of Billings, passed on July 17, 2021, a private family service was held on July 18th with burial in the Pryor Mountains. (24)
YOUNG — Doyle, 85 of Billings. Viewing Thursday July 22, 1-5 p.m. at Dahl Funeral Chapel, 10 Yellowstone Ave. Friday July 23 at LDS Church on Monad Rd, Viewing at 10 a.m., Service at 11, Luncheon. Interment following at Belfry Cemetery. (23)
MARR — Marjorie J., 73. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (23)
NORSWORTHY — Jase O., 94. Reception 12 noon, Friday, Hilands Golf Club. (23)
BREDY — David K., 86. Memorial service 10 a.m. Saturday, First United Methodist Church. (24)
MARSH — Elizabeth “Betty,” 93. Vigil service 6 p.m. Sunday, Michelotti-Sawyers. Memorial mass 11 a.m. Monday, St. Bernard’s Parish. (26)
HANSON — Gordon, 89, of Billings. Cremation. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Saturday July 31 at First Alliance Church in Billings. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens at 2:30. (27)
CURTIS — Mona, 79. Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday at Cremation & Funeral Gallery, reception pending. (23)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
