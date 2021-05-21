Smith West
ARMSTRONG — David Lee, 74, Billings.Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, May 24th at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (24)
HULBERT — Robert W. 30, of Laurel, passed May 7, 2021. Memorial Service Tuesday, May 25, 2021 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street. (23)
GRAYSON – Reid (95) and Edith (94), Edith died May 19. Memorial services Friday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (21)
Smith Downtown
WATTS — Daniel, 77, of Billings, passed may 5, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (21)
SARSTEN — George, 84, Billings. Memorial Service, Saturday, May 22nd at 2:00 p.m. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd 1108 24th St. West. Reception to follow. (22)
BERRY — Violet J., 86, of Billings, passed May 18, 2021. Visitation Monday, May 24, 2021 4-6 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Graveside Service Tuesday, May 25, 2021 2 p.m. Bridger Cemetery. (23)
KUFELD — Kae E., 83, Billings. Private service is planned. (23)
KELLY – Evelyn D., 97, Billings. No service planned.
HOWLAND — Patrick Scott, 36, Billings. 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 23, a memorial bike run will start at The Den, 54th St. West and Grand Ave., followed by a service at Metra Park Pavilion. (23)
Smith Laurel
BENDERS — John, 77, Boyd. Graveside Service 2 p.m., Tues, May 25, Joliet Cemetery. Full obituary to follow at www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
TERLAND — Patricia “Pat”, 92, Columbus. Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Sat, May 22, Smith Funeral Chapel – Columbus. For full obituary visit www.smithfuneralchapels.com (22)
No Services Planned
FORTNEY — Elton, 65. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thurs and 8-10 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)
REILLY — Jacqueline J. “Jacque,” 83. Visitation 12 noon Friday, followed by 1 p.m. service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3601 36th St. West. (21)
BROCOPP — Donald E. 82. Funeral arrangements are pending. (21)
KEEBLER — Kathryn, 99, of Fromberg. Internment 1 p.m. Wed., May 26 at Rockvale Cemetery. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (21)
No Services Planned
No Services Planned
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.