Smith West

ARMSTRONG — David Lee, 74, Billings.Graveside service 1 p.m. Monday, May 24th at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel. (24)

HULBERT — Robert W. 30, of Laurel, passed May 7, 2021. Memorial Service Tuesday, May 25, 2021 11 a.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th Street. (23)

GRAYSON – Reid (95) and Edith (94), Edith died May 19. Memorial services Friday, May 21, at 3 p.m. at Smith West Chapel. (21)

Smith Downtown

WATTS — Daniel, 77, of Billings, passed may 5, 2021. Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S 27th St. (21)

SARSTEN — George, 84, Billings. Memorial Service, Saturday, May 22nd at 2:00 p.m. Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd 1108 24th St. West. Reception to follow. (22)

BERRY — Violet J., 86, of Billings, passed May 18, 2021. Visitation Monday, May 24, 2021 4-6 p.m. Smith Funeral Chapel 925 S. 27th St. Graveside Service Tuesday, May 25, 2021 2 p.m. Bridger Cemetery. (23)

KUFELD — Kae E., 83, Billings. Private service is planned. (23)

KELLY – Evelyn D., 97, Billings. No service planned.

HOWLAND — Patrick Scott, 36, Billings. 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 23, a memorial bike run will start at The Den, 54th St. West and Grand Ave., followed by a service at Metra Park Pavilion. (23)

Smith Laurel

BENDERS — John, 77, Boyd. Graveside Service 2 p.m., Tues, May 25, Joliet Cemetery. Full obituary to follow at  www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (22)    

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No Services Planned 

Smith Columbus Chapel

TERLAND — Patricia “Pat”, 92, Columbus. Celebration of Life, 2 p.m., Sat, May 22, Smith Funeral Chapel – Columbus. For full obituary visit   www.smithfuneralchapels.com (22)

Dahl Funeral

 No Services Planned 

Michelotti-Sawyers

FORTNEY — Elton, 65. Visitation 3-7 p.m. Thurs and 8-10 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral 10 a.m. Fri at Michelotti-Sawyers. (21)

REILLY — Jacqueline J. “Jacque,” 83. Visitation 12 noon Friday, followed by 1 p.m. service, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3601 36th St. West. (21)

BROCOPP — Donald E. 82. Funeral arrangements are pending. (21)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

KEEBLER — Kathryn, 99, of Fromberg. Internment 1 p.m. Wed., May 26 at Rockvale Cemetery. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com. (21)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No Services Planned

