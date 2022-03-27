 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Smith West

TOPEL— Deena M., 66, of Billings, passed March 5, 2022. Memorial Service Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W.

Smith Downtown

FAST HORSE — Dawn Yvette, 51, Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Wed., Mar. 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation 10 – 5 p.m. Tues., Mar. 29 & morning of service. (30)

Smith Laurel

No Services Planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

LAWSON - Terrie Lee, 39, of Joliet. Memorial service at Joliet Community Center on Mar. 28 at 4 p.m. (27)

Smith Columbus Chapel

No Services Planned

Dahl Funeral

DECKER – Ellen. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sat., May 21 Dahl Funeral Chapel (27)

FAHLEY – Lillian, 101, of Billings. No Services Planned. (28)

PARDIS – Victoria, 93, of Billings. No services planned at this time.  (28)

Michelotti-Sawyers

EATON —  Dexter, 78. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Tue. at Faith Chapel. (29)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

HEIM — Frieda V., Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at St. Johns in the early hours of March 8, just two days shy of her 94th birthday. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be planned in June. For a full obituary or to leave condolences to the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (28)

Heights Family Funeral Home

No Services Planned

Bullis-Mortuary

No Services Planned 

