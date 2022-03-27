Smith West
TOPEL— Deena M., 66, of Billings, passed March 5, 2022. Memorial Service Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. W.
FAST HORSE — Dawn Yvette, 51, Billings. Funeral service 2 p.m. Wed., Mar. 30, at Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th St. Visitation 10 – 5 p.m. Tues., Mar. 29 & morning of service. (30)
LAWSON - Terrie Lee, 39, of Joliet. Memorial service at Joliet Community Center on Mar. 28 at 4 p.m. (27)
DECKER – Ellen. Celebration of Life 2 p.m. Sat., May 21 Dahl Funeral Chapel (27)
FAHLEY – Lillian, 101, of Billings. No Services Planned. (28)
PARDIS – Victoria, 93, of Billings. No services planned at this time. (28)
EATON — Dexter, 78. Visitation 4-7 p.m. Mon at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral service 10:30 a.m. Tue. at Faith Chapel. (29)
HEIM — Frieda V., Our beloved mother, grandmother and sister, passed away at St. Johns in the early hours of March 8, just two days shy of her 94th birthday. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be planned in June. For a full obituary or to leave condolences to the family please visit www.cfgbillings.com (28)
