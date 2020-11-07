Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

VORHES — Stacey M. 89, Absarokee. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 7 at Absarokee Evangelical Church, 34 No. Woodward. Interment to follow at Rosebud Cemetery. (7)

HALVORSON — Thomas M., 82, of Billings and formerly of Scobey. Private family service on Sunday at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (8)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

KVANDE — Clarence, 90. Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Faith Chapel. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. Memorials are suggested to: Faith Chapel, Increase Christmas, P.O. Box 20674, Billings, MT 59104 or a charity of the donor’s choice. (7)