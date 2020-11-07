 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paid notices
0 entries
Paid noticesPaid notices

Paid notices

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

No services planned

Smith Downtown

VORHES — Stacey M. 89, Absarokee. Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday Nov. 7 at Absarokee Evangelical Church, 34 No. Woodward. Interment to follow at Rosebud Cemetery. (7)

HALVORSON — Thomas M., 82, of Billings and formerly of Scobey. Private family service on Sunday at King of Glory Lutheran Church. (8)

Smith Laurel

No services planned

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

KVANDE — Clarence, 90. Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Faith Chapel. To view a full obituary and leave condolences for the family, visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com. Memorials are suggested to: Faith Chapel, Increase Christmas, P.O. Box 20674, Billings, MT  59104 or a charity of the donor’s choice. (7)

WEBB — Richard, 78, of Billings. No services at this time. (9)

BATTEN — Curtis, 68, of Billings. Services pending. (9)

Michelotti-Sawyers

STARK — Lillian “Jane,” 76. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, Peace Lutheran Church. (9)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

PLOEHN —  Robert ‘Bob’, 89, of Billings. Private memorial service to be held at a later date. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (8)

WILDMAN  — Leslie, 52, of Billings. No services planned. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (8)

McALLISTER — Pat, 85, of Billings. For a full obituary, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (8)

Heights Family Funeral Home

 No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

 No services planned

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News