Smith West
RUFF — Wilhelm Richard “Bill”, 76, Billings. Memorial service Friday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. at Smith West, 304 34th St. W. Interment with military honors follows at Yellowstone Natl. Cemetery in Laurel at 1 p.m. Cremation. (8)
Smith Downtown
O’BRIEN — Johnnie E. Jr., 79, Circle. Private services planned in Circle. Military honors. Interment at Riverview Cemetery. (8)
WALTER — Leroy J., 85, of Billings, passed January 3, 2021. Visitation Fri., January 8, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown. Funeral Sat., January 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church. Burial in Mountview Cemetery. (7)
FORTNEY — Ruth Patricia, 95, Billings. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Monday, January 11th at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (11)
YOST — Edna Mary, 89, Billings. Private Service is planned for a later date. (9)
DOLAN — Liam H., 25, of Billings passed away December 31, 2020. Visitation will be Thurs., January 7, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (7)
Smith Laurel
KROLL — George, 82 of Billings. Visitation, Thur. Jan 7, 4-7 p.m., Smith’s Laurel Chapel. Graveside Service 2 p.m., Sat. Jan 9, Bridger Cemetery. Full obituary to follow www.smithfuneralchapels.com. (8)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned.
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned.
PURCELL — Crystal, 79, of Billings. Cremation. Services planned for a later time. (7)
TURNSBACK — Rosalee, of Pryor. Graveside Service Thurs. 1 p.m., Turnsback Family Cemetery, Pryor (7)
MOTA — Christopher, 53, of Billings. Funeral service 9 a.m. Saturday, January 9, at Faith Chapel, located at 517 Shiloh Road. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (NEW SERVICE TIME). (9)
WHEELER — Dodie Rae, 36. Memorial service 1 p.m. Friday, Michelotti-Sawyers. (8).
GRAMMENS — Rose Ann, 90 of Billings, formerly Custer. Private family rosary service 7 p.m. Thursday, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. (Live streamed at www.michelottisawyers.com.) Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. Rite of Committal, 12:30 p.m. Friday, Custer Cemetery. (8)
REICH — Annetta, 96. Private family service to be held. (16)
VINCENT — Teresa, 71, of Billings. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thurs. Jan. 7 at Everlasting Covenant Congregation, 1304 Central Avenue in Billings (7)
BALES — Shelley, 66, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date (9)
No services planned.
BUFFALO — John Buffalo graveside service Sat. at 1 p.m. Fairview Cemetery. (7)
