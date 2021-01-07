Smith West

RUFF — Wilhelm Richard “Bill”, 76, Billings. Memorial service Friday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. at Smith West, 304 34th St. W. Interment with military honors follows at Yellowstone Natl. Cemetery in Laurel at 1 p.m. Cremation. (8)

Smith Downtown

O’BRIEN — Johnnie E. Jr., 79, Circle. Private services planned in Circle. Military honors. Interment at Riverview Cemetery. (8)

WALTER — Leroy J., 85, of Billings, passed January 3, 2021. Visitation Fri., January 8, 2021 from 1-5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown. Funeral Sat., January 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pilgrim Congregational Church. Burial in Mountview Cemetery. (7)

FORTNEY — Ruth Patricia, 95, Billings. Graveside Service 11 a.m. Monday, January 11th at Sunset Memorial Gardens. (11)

YOST — Edna Mary, 89, Billings. Private Service is planned for a later date. (9)

DOLAN — Liam H., 25, of Billings passed away December 31, 2020. Visitation will be Thurs., January 7, 2021 from 2-5 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel Downtown, 925 S. 27th St. (7)