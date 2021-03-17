 Skip to main content
Smith West

LANE — Dorothy Ann, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at First Baptist Church. Corner of Third Ave North and Division St. (20)

Smith Downtown

SIEWERT — Walter, 94, Huntley. Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Friday March 19, First English Lutheran Church, 1243 North 31st St. Billings. Interment at 4 p.m. at Huntley Cemetery. (19)

PHILIP — Virginia Sioux, 80, of Billings, died March 13. Private family services will take place. (18)

REIMER — Christopher Henry, 72, Billings.  Service 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel at 1 pm. (19)

Smith Laurel

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus Chapel

Dahl Funeral

BORER — Carolyn “Beverly”, 92, of Billings. Passed away Thursday, March 11 at home with family after a short illness. She was born January 15, 1929 in Bozeman, the daughter of Walter C. and Mildred Blackwood. Invitation only services in Billings and Bozeman. Full obit at dahlfunerchapel.com. (18)

Michelotti-Sawyers

DIMICH — William M., 89. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave. (20)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

FINK — Charlotte “Chuckie”, 77, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and services will be announced. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (17)

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

CASTRO — Ella, funeral mass Thurs. 1 p.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial Fairview Cemetery. Rosary recited Wed. at 3 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (17)

