Smith West
LANE — Dorothy Ann, 85, Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m., Saturday, March 20 at First Baptist Church. Corner of Third Ave North and Division St. (20)
Smith Downtown
SIEWERT — Walter, 94, Huntley. Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Friday March 19, First English Lutheran Church, 1243 North 31st St. Billings. Interment at 4 p.m. at Huntley Cemetery. (19)
PHILIP — Virginia Sioux, 80, of Billings, died March 13. Private family services will take place. (18)
REIMER — Christopher Henry, 72, Billings. Service 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, at St. Pius X Church, 717 18th St. West. Interment at Yellowstone National Cemetery, Laurel at 1 pm. (19)
Smith Laurel
No Services Planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No Services Planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No Services Planned
BORER — Carolyn “Beverly”, 92, of Billings. Passed away Thursday, March 11 at home with family after a short illness. She was born January 15, 1929 in Bozeman, the daughter of Walter C. and Mildred Blackwood. Invitation only services in Billings and Bozeman. Full obit at dahlfunerchapel.com. (18)
DIMICH — William M., 89. Memorial services 3 p.m. Saturday, outdoors with COVID safety precautions at the Pepsi-Cola Bottling plant, 344 Howard Ave. (20)
FINK — Charlotte “Chuckie”, 77, of Billings. Cremation has taken place and services will be announced. To read a full obituary or leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com (17)
No Services Planned
CASTRO — Ella, funeral mass Thurs. 1 p.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial Fairview Cemetery. Rosary recited Wed. at 3 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (17)
