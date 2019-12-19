{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

ANDERSEN — Carol Ann, 88, Billings. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (20)

Smith Downtown 

No services planned

Smith Laurel 

GRATWOHL — Velma Lee, 94, of Laurel.  Funeral service 10 a.m. Mon., Dec. 23, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 707 W. 3rd. St. Laurel. Interment, Laurel Cemetery. The family will greet friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (23)                       

Smith-Olcott Chapel

 No services planned

Smith Columbus Chapel

No services planned

Dahl Funeral

KINDSFATER — Clifford W., 75, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)

FALLSDOWN — Lavonna E., 41, of Pryor. Visitation 10-4 Tuesday, 10-8 Wednesday. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial Pryor Cemetery. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

OLSON —  Betty Jean, 85. Visitation Thurs 4-7 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Fri. 11 a.m. at Mortuary. (20)

WITMAN — Carole, 93. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun. at Hope United Methodist. (22)

STEINMETZ — Carol A., 64, of Billings. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

No services planned

Heights Family Funeral Home

No services planned

Bullis-Mortuary

ROCK ABOVE — Veda  funeral service Thursday in the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church at 10 a.m. in Crow Agency. Burial following in the Crow Agency Cemetery. (19)

SLATTERY — John. Memorial service Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (24) 

HIGLEY — Elva Rae. Funeral service Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hardin. Burial will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho. (20)

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries