Smith West
ANDERSEN — Carol Ann, 88, Billings. Memorial services will be held at a later date. (20)
Smith Downtown
No services planned
Smith Laurel
GRATWOHL — Velma Lee, 94, of Laurel. Funeral service 10 a.m. Mon., Dec. 23, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, 707 W. 3rd. St. Laurel. Interment, Laurel Cemetery. The family will greet friends 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Smith Funeral Chapel, Laurel. (23)
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus Chapel
No services planned
KINDSFATER — Clifford W., 75, of Billings. Memorial Service 1 p.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Inurnment Sunset Memorial Gardens. (19)
FALLSDOWN — Lavonna E., 41, of Pryor. Visitation 10-4 Tuesday, 10-8 Wednesday. Funeral Service 10 a.m. Thursday Dahl Funeral Chapel. Burial Pryor Cemetery. (19)
OLSON — Betty Jean, 85. Visitation Thurs 4-7 p.m. at Michelotti-Sawyers. Funeral Fri. 11 a.m. at Mortuary. (20)
WITMAN — Carole, 93. Memorial service 2 p.m. Sun. at Hope United Methodist. (22)
STEINMETZ — Carol A., 64, of Billings. Memorial service 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, Michelotti-Sawyers. (19)
No services planned
No services planned
ROCK ABOVE — Veda funeral service Thursday in the Spirit of Life Foursquare Church at 10 a.m. in Crow Agency. Burial following in the Crow Agency Cemetery. (19)
SLATTERY — John. Memorial service Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. (24)
HIGLEY — Elva Rae. Funeral service Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hardin. Burial will be held in Twin Falls, Idaho. (20)
