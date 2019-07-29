{{featured_button_text}}
DEINES — Ben, 90, of Billings. Funeral service  11 a.m. Monday, July 29, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, located at 328 South Shiloh Road. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation Saturday, July 27, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 28, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Smith West Chapel, located at 304 34th Street West, and one hour prior to services at the church. (29)

GARZA — Kyle, 18, Billings.  Visitation at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St W, from 1-7:00 on Friday, July 26.  Funeral service at Smith West Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27.  Interment at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30 at Sidney Cemetery, Sidney, MT. (30)

GROFF — Ron, 72, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (29)

GARRETT – Rick, 52, of Billings. Cremation. No services planned. (29)

KRAFT — Robert E., 76, of Laurel. Visitation from 4-7 pm on Tuesday, July 30, at the Smith Laurel Chapel, 315 E. 3rd Street. Funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 31, at First Congregational Church in Laurel. Interment follows at Laurel City Cemetery. Reception at church after graveside. (31)

SORUM — Kaleb Allen, 22, Columbus. Private service will be held. (29)

PELATT — Adam, 41 of Billings. Vigil, 4 p.m., Sun., July 28, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary. Funeral Mass, 11 a.m., Mon., July 29, at St. Patrick Co-Cathedral. (29)

