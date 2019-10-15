{{featured_button_text}}

Smith West

Smith Downtown 

BISCHKE — Louise Wilson, 93, Shepherd. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., Oct. 16, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shepherd.  Interment Shepherd Cemetery.  (14)

TIMMONS — Sue, 76, Billings. Memorial service pending. (15)

SAUR — Elna Margaret, 92, Billings. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Sat., Oct. 26, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Viewing Fri., Oct. 25, 2-7 p.m. (15)

Smith Laurel 

Smith-Olcott Chapel

Smith Columbus

Dahl Funeral

DILLMAN — Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Roundup. (19)

Michelotti-Sawyers

MUELLER — Daniel J., 77. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (18)

PFLUGE — Phyllis E., 97. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Lillis Chapel. (18)

Cremation and Funeral Gallery

Heights Family Funeral Home

Bullis-Mortuary

BIG LAKE — Frederick. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Tuesday St. Charles Mission. Interment Smart Enemy Family Cemetery.  (15)

