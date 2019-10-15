Smith West
No services planned
Smith Downtown
BISCHKE — Louise Wilson, 93, Shepherd. Funeral service 11 a.m. Wed., Oct. 16, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Shepherd. Interment Shepherd Cemetery. (14)
TIMMONS — Sue, 76, Billings. Memorial service pending. (15)
SAUR — Elna Margaret, 92, Billings. Funeral Service 10:00 a.m. Sat., Oct. 26, Smith Downtown Chapel, 925 S. 27th Street. Interment Sunset Memorial Gardens. Viewing Fri., Oct. 25, 2-7 p.m. (15)
Smith Laurel
No services planned
Smith-Olcott Chapel
No services planned
Smith Columbus
No services planned
DILLMAN — Marie, 89, of Roundup. Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Roundup. (19)
MUELLER — Daniel J., 77. Services 10 a.m. Friday, St. Thomas the Apostle. (18)
PFLUGE — Phyllis E., 97. Services 1 p.m. Friday, Lillis Chapel. (18)
No services planned
No services planned
BIG LAKE — Frederick. Funeral mass 10 a.m. Tuesday St. Charles Mission. Interment Smart Enemy Family Cemetery. (15)
