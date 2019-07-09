{{featured_button_text}}

Palma J. Wolverton, 86, passed away on July 3, 2019, with family by her side. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 1108 24th Street West in Billings. A celebration of Life reception and light lunch will follow. For the entire obituary and to leave memories for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com

