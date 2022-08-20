Pam Christine Davis See

Pam peacefully left this earth on July 31, to meet her Heavenly Father and was surrounded with love from her family.

She was born to Thomas and Jeannette Davis on July 22, 1962 in Idaho Falls, Idaho and lived in several states with her parents and siblings until 1970 when they settled in Billings, Montana.

Pam graduated from Billings West High school in 1980, went on to NWCC in Powell, Wyoming and finished her schooling in 1985 with a bachelors in animal husbandry from Montana State University.

Pam met her husband, Kelly, in Powell and the two were married in June 1984. Together they have three sons Carter, Ryan and Jackson. Her greatest loves in life were her family and mountains followed closely by her love of fishing, boating and rescue animals.

For those who knew Pam, she had an enthusiasm for any adventure, whether the adventure was traveling or playing a game or cooking a new recipe. She was an avid gardener and rock collector and within the family was affectionately known as the 'Iris Queen' as she propagated and distributed iris bulbs inherited from her grandfather. She loved astronomy and could be found with her telescope looking at the night sky marveling at the beauty and enormity of our solar system.

Pam worked at True North Steel for the last 12 years and thoroughly enjoyed her job but more importantly enjoyed the people she worked with.

Pam is survived by her husband Kelly (Huntley, MT) of 38 years; their three boys Carter (Joliet, MT), Ryan (Lockwood, MT), and Jackson (Huntley, MT) who meant the world to her; her mother Jeannette Davis (Bellingham, WA); her three siblings Tom (Laurel, MT), Tammy (John, Topsham, ME) and Eric (Pamela, Deming, WA) and multiple nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Tom.

The family will gather at a later date to honor Pam. Donations may be made in her honor to her favorite animal rescue center, Freckles and Tomcat (https://www.frecklesandtomcatrescue.com/)- - I lift mine eyes to the mountains where my strength comes from. (Psalms)