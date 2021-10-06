Pam Stephens

Pam met the man who would become her husband during her sophomore year of high school in trigonometry. Rob was anything but a rule follower. He was a dreamer; a visionary; full of excitement – qualities that terrified Pam at first. Still, the two became close friends, dating off and on throughout high school and college. As she focused on her own career aspirations, graduating from MSU with a degree in finance, life took her all the way to Washington DC to a job at her Uncle Barry's company as a financial analyst at which she excelled, despite what she may have admitted. And Rob continued his steadfast pursuit of her. One day, while Pam was visiting home in Billings, with her current boyfriend no less, Rob showed up like a whirlwind early in the morning, knocked on her door, and asked her to breakfast where he brazenly proposed marriage. Pam, shocked and maybe a bit more impressed than she'd admit, reminded Rob that her boyfriend was back at her dad's house to which Rob tactfully replied, “dump him.'' And that's what she did. A while later, after some time dating and figuring out their careers, Rob officially proposed in the airport terminal at the end of one of his trips. He handed each passenger a rose and instructed them each to walk out, find the “beautiful blonde in the terminal” and hand their flower to her. They all did. Rob was the last man to come off the jet bridge, and he brought her a ring. The two were married at Faith Evangelical Church in Billings on August 24, 1991.