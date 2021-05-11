Pamela Ann Peil

Pam was born in Detroit Michigan on Sept. 24, 1947 to Terry E. and Genevieve M. (Novak) Jenereaux. She was the oldest of four siblings and looked after and protected her sisters and brother. Her younger years were spent in the Seven Mile and Joy area of Detroit. She was proud to have been a singer in their church's choir. In 1960 her father accepted a position at the Fort Harrison VA Center in Helena. Being the oldest of four children (Paula L. Pomeroy, Dennis M. Jenereaux and Terri-Gene Fowler), Pam was responsible to help her mother move the family to Montana in a Station Wagon with visions of go to the ‘Wild West'. She attended high school in Helena and graduated from Helena High in 1965.