Pamela Gay Neufeld was born June 24, 1964 to Delford Gene ad Leona Marie (Toavs) Neufeld in Minneapolis, MN. She passed away at her home Sept. 3, 2019 at 55 years of age.
Pamela was sick from about 3 months of age. At the age of 2, after going though test at Denver Childrens Hospital in Denver, they said she wouldn’t live to the age of 5. In May of 1985, she was diagnosed with the possibility it could be Rett’s Syndrome. Then in November 1985, when she was 21 years old, she was able to meet Dr. Andrew Rett from Vienna, Austria, whom her disease was named after, and he confirmed that she had Rett’s Syndrome. In December of 2018 she was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer.
She attended school in Billings, graduating from Grand Avenue Special Ed in May of 1985. A month later she started the adult program at Billings Training Industries and attending there until Nov. of 2018. She really enjoyed going to school and seeing all her friends.
Pamela loved going to church at Emmanuel Baptist – favorite verse being Psalm 23, sitting beside her mom and playing the piano, drinking ‘coffee granita’s from City Brew and eating at McDonalds. Her favorite CD and movie were ‘The Sound of Music’. She enjoyed her doll collection, as they were her friends, her books, music and movies.
She had a special bond with her nephew Zac and always enjoyed talking to him especially when he told her to have a big bowl of ice cream. Her entire family was her joy and delight.
She leaves to morn – her Mother, Leona Neufeld, Sisters, Kim Neufeld, Carla Martin and her children, Zachary, Sasha and Dusti and her children Destiny, Maxwell, Aurora, Valerie (David) Egan and their children Danielle and her son Lukas, and Gennivie, all of Billings, brothers, Greg Neufeld of Seagoville, TX and his son Levi of Billings, Jake (Cassie) Neufeld and their children, Eben, Adelaide, and Opal of Whitefish.
She was preceded in death by her father, Delford Gene Neufeld, her brother, Jason Neufeld, her paternal grandparents, Jake and Ida Neufeld and her maternal grandparents, Abraham and Susan Toavs.
We wish to thank Dr. Robert Nichols and Compassus Hospice for their loving care of Pam.
Memorial services will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Sat. Sept 7, at 11 am. 328 So. Shiloh Rd Memorials may be given to the charity of your choice.
