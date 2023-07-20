Pamela Henrichs-Schlepp

Pamela Kay passed away unexpectedly on July 7, 2023.

Pam was born to Diane and Leonard Bonrud on Sept. 5, 1961 in Sioux Falls, SD. She moved to Montana in 1963 with her mother and siblings. Pam graduated high school in 1980 as a White Sulphur Springs Hornet soon to become an MSU Bobcat on a full-ride scholarship. A few years later, she met her first husband, Carl Crawford, who passed away in a work-related accident only six short months into their marriage.

Willing to love again, Pam married Dan Henrichs in 1987. This union gave Pam her greatest and most treasured blessings, her three sons, Logan, Billy and Chris (also known as her "Perfect Little Angels" that could do no wrong in the eyes of their mother).

Pam met Doug late in life. With a bouquet of roses and a promise to love and cherish, she became Mrs. Schlepp in 2019. Her passion for travel emerged as she and Doug embarked on many vacations throughout the U.S.

Pam dedicated her life to her family. If you knew Pam for all of five minutes, you knew the light of her life was her grandbabies, giving Pam her most honored title of "Nana" to Logan James "Pumpkin," Veronica "Nika," and Hadley "Sweet Pea".

Pam enjoyed doing projects with her grandkids and crafting in her spare time. She made numerous scrapbooks and was beautifully talented at making greeting cards for all occasions.

Whether it was work or her many friendships that she diligently maintained, Pam loved with absolutely all of her being. She was truly kind to all she met, and only saw the good in people.

Pam is preceded in death by her mother, Diane; her father, Leonard; and her sister, Debbie.

She is survived by her husband, Douglas Schlepp; her children: Logan Henrichs, Billy (Chelsie) Henrichs and Chris Henrichs; her grandchildren: L.J. Henrichs and Hadley Henrichs; her brother, Les (Cindy) Bonrud; her sisters: Brandy (Whitney) Hubenthal and Angela DeKay, her best friend of 50 years, Jan (Kevin) Hutchins'; her Goddaughter, Addy Ferguson; and numerous nieces and nephews, friends and colleagues.

There is not a day that goes by that we don't miss the beauty you brought to our lives.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave., in Billings, with a reception to follow at VFW Post 6774 in the Heights.

For the complete obituary, see www.michelottisawyers.com.