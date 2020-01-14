{{featured_button_text}}

Pamela Jean (McCafferty) Crisp, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, with her family by her side.

Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Peace Lutheran Church, 1301 Avenue D. A reception will follow at the Columbia Club (Knights of Columbus).

Full obituary available at www.michelottisawyers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Pamela Crisp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries