Partricia Anne (Zitur) Burch

Born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Jan. 11, 1949, as the first child to Jerry and Eileen Zitur, Patsy, as her Minnesota extended family called her, moved with her parents to Aberdeen, South Dakota, in 1957. Pat, as she came to be known, began learning to become a big sister and the growing Zitur family moved again in 1960 to Billings. With her family making Billings their home, Pat grew as big sister to Charles ‘Chuck,' Ron, Dale and Peggy. Pat graduated from Billings Central High School and attended Eastern Montana College with a focus on education. In 1970, she married Russell Angwin and, together, they had three boys: Chris, Eric and Jason. For many years, Pat was able to have her dream career of working with children as a daycare provider. As life changes, so do our careers and Pat eventually became a valued and loved team member at Wells Fargo where she worked until her passing. In 2001, Pat married the man she always deserved, Paul Burch. Together, Pat and Paul have enjoyed life together with travel, dining, friends and quiet times together at home. During this time, Pat was able to fulfill another dream, being a grandmother to Kaylee.