Partricia Anne (Zitur) Burch

During the evening of May 24, 2020, Patricia Anne (Zitur) Burch quietly passed away, knowing the four most important men in her life had come together because of their love for her.
Born in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Jan. 11, 1949, as the first child to Jerry and Eileen Zitur, Patsy, as her Minnesota extended family called her, moved with her parents to Aberdeen, South Dakota, in 1957. Pat, as she came to be known, began learning to become a big sister and the growing Zitur family moved again in 1960 to Billings. With her family making Billings their home, Pat grew as big sister to Charles ‘Chuck,' Ron, Dale and Peggy. Pat graduated from Billings Central High School and attended Eastern Montana College with a focus on education. In 1970, she married Russell Angwin and, together, they had three boys: Chris, Eric and Jason. For many years, Pat was able to have her dream career of working with children as a daycare provider. As life changes, so do our careers and Pat eventually became a valued and loved team member at Wells Fargo where she worked until her passing. In 2001, Pat married the man she always deserved, Paul Burch. Together, Pat and Paul have enjoyed life together with travel, dining, friends and quiet times together at home. During this time, Pat was able to fulfill another dream, being a grandmother to Kaylee.
Pat's sons could not ask for a more loving and active mother. Her sons were always first in her life. She was always active in everything they did, from teaching swimming lessons when she was afraid of the water herself, to being a Cub Scout leader. Any activity Pat's sons were involved in, she was fully involved in also, throughout their lives. Even as grown men, Pat's sons were always her boys.
Pat is survived by her sons Chris, Eric and Jason; husband Paul; mother Eilene; brother Dale (Terrie); sister-in-law Sheryl; grandkids Kaylee, Callen, Addison and Braden; stepsons Derek (Katie) and Nick; nieces Beth (Brahms) and Dani (Brad); nephews Chad (Shalee), Conrad, Steve (Melissa), Jeff, and Joe; great nieces and nephews Bowen, Zach, Violet, Aiden, Ryanna, Jazmine, JR, Ella, Seth, Alyssa, and Brenden.
Those who went before her include her father Jerome (Jerry); sister Peggy: brothers Charles ‘Chuck' and Ron; sister-in-law Kathy.
Pat lived a long and loving life. She resiliently battled cancer until she was called to be with her father, brothers and sister. Pat would love to be remembered as a caring and devoted mother, grandmother and wife, always taking care of those around her and standing strong for what she cared most about.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, at St. Bernard's Parish, 226 Wicks Lane. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
