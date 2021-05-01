 Skip to main content
Pastor John Aseltine
Pastor John Aseltine

A celebration of life service for Pastor John Aseltine will be held May 8 at Jubilee Christian Center, 3611 Highway 312, Billings, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a meal following at Elks Club, 934 Lewis Avenue, Billings.

