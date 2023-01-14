It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Pastor Loren Dale Hosfield on December 8, 2022, at the age of 79 years.

Pastor Loren is survived by his sister Carol (Michael) Blair of Billings, Montana, Carol's daughter-in-law, Wendy Treglown and her children; Kira, Drew (Catherine), Tory Bond (Daniel), Allyssa Reese (Colton), Michael's children; Shawn (Chris) Blair and Scott (Katherine) Blair. He was predeceased by his mother Anita Hosfield and his father Clark Hosfield as well as his nephew Marc Treglown and Michael's son, Michael Blair.

Loren was born in Wolf Point, Montana on October 4, 1943. He attended school there until grade four when his family moved to Minneapolis in 1953 and he finished his grade school education. He then continued his studies at the University of Minneapolis until he was drafted in to the U.S. Army and stationed in Bamberg, Germany. Upon returning home from the service, Loren followed his calling to become a Pastor. He attended North Western Lutheran Theological Seminary and was ordained on June 3, 1973, as a Lutheran Pastor. His first call was to Edenwald, Saskachewan where he served several parishes for seven years. In 1980, he accepted a call to "Lord of Life" church in Edmonton where he ministered until 1989. At the time he accepted a call to Victory Lutheran Church in Medicine Hat where he served for nineteen years until retiring.

He was a faithful, devoted servant to the Lord and a shepherd to all. He was loving, kind, generous, caring and had the most fantastic sense of humor and wit. He was a devoted Coca Cola fan and you always find a "Coke" close by wherever he was. Pastor Loren will be lovingly remembered by all who knew him. We will miss him dearly but we will forever treasure all the memories he has left with us.

A memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Smith West Chapel, 304 34th St. West. Private interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens.