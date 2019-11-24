Pat (Clarence Earl) Cunningham, 79, died of natural causes at Hanson Cottage, St. John’s United in Billings on Nov. 15, 2019 and is now at home with our Lord and Savior in Heaven.
Pat was born to John Earl Cunningham and Elizabeth (Betty Van Luvanee) Cunningham in Billings on Sept. 8, 1940. He graduated from Hysham High School and at the age of 17 joined the U.S. Navy (1958-1961). After the Navy, Pat attended Eastern Montana College, where he achieved a BA with majors of History and Biology. Pat attended a fifth year and earned a degree in Elementary Education. While working after college he met the love of his life Vicki Elaine Thompson and the two were married on Aug. 7, 1971. The two moved to Roy to begin their teaching careers together.
Pat had numerous careers. He commercial fished for salmon with his brother Fred and his three sons. He was the skipper of the commercial fishing vessel Szenta in Naknek, Alaska (1967-2012). He taught in Billings School District #2. Pat worked for job service for 17 years. He sold real estate, and worked at the sugar factory in Billings. His career seemed to go full circle when he retired from Billings School District #2 as a Special Education educator.
Pat had many hobbies. He enjoyed bowling and traveling. His most recent trips include the rainforests of Costa Rica, a trip to Washington D.C. and New England, and a Cruise to the Bahamas, all with family members. Pat enjoyed taking care of his yard and playing with his grand-dog Jazz.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents John and Betty Cunningham, his brother Fred Cunningham, and his Uncle Omer Van Luvanee.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife Vicki; his three sons Ryan (Aubree) Cunningham, Kevin (fiancée Nikole) Cunningham and Nicholas (Megan) Cunningham; his adored grandson Bram; his brother Leo (Marj) Cunningham; Aunt Ellen Parker, Aunt Myrna Van Luvanee, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
To those whose lives were touched by Pat, please help us say farewell to him. A service will be held Saturday, Nov. 30, at Smith West Funeral Chapel, 304 34th Street West, Billings, MT. beginning at 11:30 a.m. It will be followed by an open house celebration of Pat’s life from noon to 3 p.m.
Honorary Pallbearers are Ronnie Heggum, Leo Cunningham, Les Bishop, Ryan Cunningham, Kevin Cunningham and Nicholas Cunningham.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat’s honor can be made to Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/montana
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.