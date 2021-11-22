Pat was born to Carl and Dorothy Neufelder in Butte, Montana, on St. Patrick's Day in 1939. She was the younger of two children. Pat graduated from Butte Central high school in 1957. She attended the University of Montana and married her high school sweetheart, Dick, on July 27, 1958. They started their family while Dick was in undergraduate school in Bozeman, then onto law school in Missoula and finally settled in Columbus. Pat and Dick celebrated 63 years of marriage this past summer.

Pat was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church parish throughout her life. After all of her children were in school, she embarked on a career as the clerk of Columbus public schools which lasted for over twenty-eight years. Pat had many interests including golf, bridge, traveling and reading, but she was most passionate about her family. She never missed a ball game, a card game or any opportunity to spend time with her family and friends. Pat will be remembered by her family as a quiet, calm and fiercely loyal woman. And, those who played board, card or other games with her also know of her competitive spirit. Pat is so loved and will be missed, but we all have lots of fond memories of her.