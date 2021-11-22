Pat died on Nov. 19, 2021, of Covid-related complications at St. Vincent's Hospital with her loving husband and her three children at her side.
Pat was born to Carl and Dorothy Neufelder in Butte, Montana, on St. Patrick's Day in 1939. She was the younger of two children. Pat graduated from Butte Central high school in 1957. She attended the University of Montana and married her high school sweetheart, Dick, on July 27, 1958. They started their family while Dick was in undergraduate school in Bozeman, then onto law school in Missoula and finally settled in Columbus. Pat and Dick celebrated 63 years of marriage this past summer.
Pat was a faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church parish throughout her life. After all of her children were in school, she embarked on a career as the clerk of Columbus public schools which lasted for over twenty-eight years. Pat had many interests including golf, bridge, traveling and reading, but she was most passionate about her family. She never missed a ball game, a card game or any opportunity to spend time with her family and friends. Pat will be remembered by her family as a quiet, calm and fiercely loyal woman. And, those who played board, card or other games with her also know of her competitive spirit. Pat is so loved and will be missed, but we all have lots of fond memories of her.
In addition to her husband, Dick, Pat is survived by her three children, Terri McMillan (Don), Scott Heard (Jeri) and Jodi Heard; seven grandchildren, Chad (Brooke), Casey (Danielle), Kelly (Joe), Kerry (Caitlin), Sara (Brandon), Chase and Shea; six (almost seven) great grandchildren; and her brother Carl Neufelder (Sandy).
A service of remembrance and celebration of Pat's life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 240 4th Street, Columbus, Montana. Reception to immediately follow at the Stillwater Pavilion at 328 E. 5th Avenue N., Columbus, Montana.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to remember Pat in special way may make gifts in her memory to St. Mary's Catholic Church at P.O. Box 956, Columbus, Montana 59019.
