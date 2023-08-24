Pat Kanning

SCOBEY - Pat Kanning was born February 24, 1947 to Ray and Juanita Otis in Billings, MT. She was the oldest of five siblings growing up in Billings while spending much of their youth on river floats and with uncles, aunts, and cousins. After graduating from Billings West High School in 1965, she attended Billings Business College and then worked for HCL Equipment.

Pat married Richard Kanning in 1968 and moved to Flaxville. In addition to farming and raising her three sons, she was also active in Zion Lutheran Church, served as the county librarian, and later worked at Nemont Telephone. She enjoyed her work away from home immensely and took great pride in her work on the farm. Her spare time was spent at her sewing table creating prom dresses, mending torn jeans, and making dolls and other crafts.

After retiring, Pat moved to Scobey and worked part-time for the county clerk of court. Her most fulfilling career promotion was to Grandma, a position she treasured until passing away on July 25, 2023.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Richard. She is survived by her children, Paul of Flaxville, Scott (Jolyn) of Billings, and Dale (Brandi) of Rogers, MN; her three grandchildren, Grace, Ty, and Sawyer; and her siblings, Judy (Ron), Tom (Debbie), Bert (Kris), Rowena (Brett), and Jessica (Keith).

A memorial service will be held at Scobey Lutheran Church 2:00 PM on October 20, 2023, followed by burial at the Orville cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beacon Foundation library endowment, Scobey Lions Club, or your community church.