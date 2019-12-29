{{featured_button_text}}

Pat Kwasney, 74, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings. Pat was born on May 30, 1945 to Joseph and Tillie Mock in Sidney. In 1966 Pat married David Kwasney at St. Matthew's Church in Sidney. Together they had three children, Scott, Shannon and Stacie.

A memorial service will be held on Feb. 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. at 1106 9th Avenue, SW, Sidney, MT.

For a longer obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com

To plant a tree in memory of Pattrecia "Pat" Kwasney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries