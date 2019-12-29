Pat Kwasney, 74, passed away peacefully on Dec. 17, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Billings. Pat was born on May 30, 1945 to Joseph and Tillie Mock in Sidney. In 1966 Pat married David Kwasney at St. Matthew's Church in Sidney. Together they had three children, Scott, Shannon and Stacie.
A memorial service will be held on Feb. 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. at 1106 9th Avenue, SW, Sidney, MT.
For a longer obituary and to leave memories with the family please visit www.dahlfuneralchapel.com
