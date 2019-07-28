Pat Lynch, 76, died at his home on Thursday, July 25, with his wife, Carole at his side.
Pat was born March 21, 1943, to John and Mildred lynch in Bozeman. He had a successful career in professional motorcycle racing in Denver and in South California. He operated Pat Lynch Motorcycles in Bellflower, CA. In 1977, he returned to Billings to oversee the tanker shop at Lynch air Tankers. Following that, he operated Lynch Motorcycle Salvage until 2007. Pat was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Denny; and sisters, Marietta (Palmersheim) and Karen (Neibauer).
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Carole; his brother, Tommy and wife Rosalie; and sister, Loy; his children, Shelly, Tim, Kurt, and David; many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.
His family invites his friends to join them at the Stadium Club for a gathering in his memory on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 4 p.m.
Arrangements by Heights Family Funeral Home
To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com
