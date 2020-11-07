Pat McAllister (Oja) went home to meet Jesus on Oct. 30, 2020. Born Feb. 2, 1935, Pat was the second of seven children. After marrying Charlie Oja in 1956, they ranched south of Geyser before moving to their ranch on the Judith River between Hobson and Utica in 1967. Pat and Charlie raised nine children (a/k/a ‘you scamps' by Mom).

This was our Mom: ranch life, best Finn bread ever, always welcoming, brandings, picnics, driving cattle and camping at the Forest Boundary in the Little Belt Mountains, Lone Tree, sewing a wedding dress and bridesmaids' dresses, Finnish sauna, good conversation and contagious laughter, climbing Square Butte, whitewater rafting on the Gallatin River, snow machining, skydiving, snow skiing, repelling off Billings' First Interstate Bank building, trip to Ireland, Peru mission, Rochester theater, teaching herself to play guitar, Cowboy Poetry, Fiddlers, Yellowstone Bluegrass Association, singing old ballads at nursing homes, especially her favorite, ‘Strawberry Roan.'

Her most favorite thing – traveling coast to coast (sometimes an expert at getting lost – only late for one wedding!) plus Alaska and Hawaii to be with kids and grandkids.