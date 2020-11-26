Patricia A. Donahue

1939-2020

Patricia Donahue passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2020 in Post Falls, Idaho. She had moved from Beverly Hills, California to Coeur d' Alene, Idaho with her husband Hal in 2014. Pat was a resident of Beverly Hills for many years, where she was an active member of the Church of the Good Shepherd. She was a beauty always and became known for her exceptional style, including her iconic red glasses. While in Beverly Hills, Pat met John Forsythe of Dynasty fame. When John saw Patricia, the first word he said was ‘Wow!'

Pat was born in Havre, Montana to William and Ann Johnson. She attended school in Glendive, Montana where she was a cheerleader in high school before becoming Miss Eastern Montana and Rodeo Queen. Pat attended Marquette University where she majored in Journalism. She married Hal Donahue in 1959 and lived in Missoula, Montana. Upon Hal's graduation, they resided in California where they lived for 48 years while raising 6 children.

Pat would go on to work in the world of finance at a stock brokerage firm in Beverly Hills before becoming the Creative Director at Terra Cotta in Brentwood. Her outstanding window designs would rival any cosmopolitan store. Pat was the essence of beauty in how she dressed and presented herself to the world.