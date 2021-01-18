Patricia A. French, 78, of Billings, passed away Jan. 15, 2021 in Billings. Pat was born on Oct. 1, 1942, in Harlowton, Montana, to Fred and Ruth Burbee.

Pat moved from Harlowton to Absarokee, Montana, where she met Jerry French. They were married on June 30, 1961 in Billings.

Pat and Jerry moved to various towns in Montana but eventually settled in White Sulphur Springs. Pat worked at the sawmill as a manager until it closed. She then worked in the treasurer's office and the welfare department for the state of Montana, where she finally retired.

Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved playing cards and entertaining friends while listening to country music. Pat spent time camping, hunting morel mushrooms and taking drives, particularly through Yellowstone National Park. Pat took great pride in her flower garden and yard. She also attended many high school sporting events as her husband was a coach.

Pat touched many lives and was loved by everybody she met.

She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry and infant son Michael John; her parents and siblings, Helen Widdecomb (Bob), Penny Nixon; brother and sister-in-laws, Herb French (Edna), Ray French (Maretta), and Ella May Burton (Charlie).