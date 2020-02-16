Patricia Anderson Killin

Sunday, Feb. 9, three days after her 90th birthday, our confident, determined, beautiful mom departed her life here on earth. We miss her terribly but are assured that she is now truly, truly at peace. Her daughters, Carol Jane and Julie Kay, invite you to celebrate her life as well as her entrance into heaven at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the First Presbyterian Church (2420 13th St W).