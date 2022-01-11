Patricia Ann Aman departed this earthly life on Jan. 9, age 64, due to complications from muscular dystrophy. Patricia was born Nov. 25, 1957, and raised in County Down, Northern Ireland. At the age of 17, her family moved to Scotland where she graduated from Moray House Teachers College. She taught school in Scotland when she met her husband Dell Aman, who was serving in the U.S. Air Force. The two were married in 1981 and permanently returned to the U.S. in 1992, eventually settling in Billings, in 1998. She was a very strong person, who faced her affliction without complaint. Patricia was well-traveled, having visited over 30 countries. Until muscular dystrophy took its toll on her healthy, she was very athletic and active. She enjoyed horseback riding, bowling, swimming, camping and boating with Dell and her American Family.