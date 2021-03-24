Patricia Ann Hilderman

Patricia Ann Hilderman, 83, of Albuquerque, NM and formerly of Billings, Montana passed away on March 16, 2021 at Morningstar Senior Living. She was born on August 30, 1937 in Red Lodge, Montana as the only child of Frank and Sime (Ahola) Frankovic. They moved to Billings where Patricia attended school and graduated from Senior High.

She met and married LeRoy Lantz and raised three children, Marcia, Mark and Greg. Rumors of a fourth child, Gary, were unfounded but provided a good laugh for those of us in the know. After living in Libby, Missoula, and Butte the family settled in Billings. Patricia and LeRoy later divorced and she worked at a number of jobs in Billings including a lengthy career at Pierce Packing in the payroll department. During this time, she met and married Harold Hilderman.

Pat and Harold loved to go camping and fishing and their travels took them across the Western United States where they enjoyed the great outdoors and made many new friends. Patricia said on several occasions that people who need people are the luckiest people in the world. As such, she always enjoyed her visits with family and friends whether at home on the backyard patio or traveling across the country.