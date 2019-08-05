Pat, passed at 84 years of age in her home with family at her side. Husband, Walt of 63 years, and only daughter, Billie Jo, who resides in Alaska. Other survivors were two grandchildren, and five grandchildren.
Pat had a passion for genealogy. Involvement in Eastern Star and DAR.
Pat was outspoken, compassionate, and sincere. She will be missed very much.
