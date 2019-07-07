ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Patricia Ann Perisic was born in Miller, South Dakota, on March 13, 1943, and was the only child of Daniel Perisic and Hildegard Perisic. The family moved around in Pat’s early childhood since her father worked in the trucking industry. They lived in South Dakota; Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Littleton, Colorado; Spokane Washington; and finally, Billings, Montana.
Pat graduated from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa and later went on to graduate from Washington State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fine Arts. Pat taught art to young children in Elementary School, and she also tried her hand at advertising.
Over the years, Pat eventually set up her own art studio and worked on freelance projects, doing calligraphy, making greeting cards, and designing and creating other art objects out of paper mâché and other materials.
Pat loved cats and over the years, she had several Siamese cats as pets. Pat also loved to 'cat sit' for friends, so she could enjoy the various personalities of the different felines.
Pat was pre-deceased by her father in 2003, and her Mother in 2008. Pat died at Swedish Medical Center in Englewood, Colorado, in the early hours of May 17, 2019, after suffering from congestive heart failure, and a massive stroke. Pat will be interred with her mother and father at Holy Cross Cemetery in Billings.
Services will be private.
