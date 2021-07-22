 Skip to main content
Patricia Ann (Rodgers) Castleberry
Patricia Ann (Rodgers) Castleberry, age 74, of Laurel, MT passed away June 14, 2021 in her home from multiple health complications.

Patty enjoyed her career as a Registered Nurse and worked at various clinics, hospitals and nursing homes throughout Montana and Wyoming. Those who knew Patty understood why she chose this career path. Her compassion for others and ability to love knew no bounds. She enjoyed gardening, was an accomplished poet, and loved animals. She was so special to so many people we cannot begin to describe all the lives she touched. Out of everything she did in her life, however, she would tell you that being a mother was the one thing she was proudest of.

Patty is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bob, her daughter Stacy (Larry) Payovich 47, of Billings, numerous relatives and the close friends Patty considered family.

Per her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.

