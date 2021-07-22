Patricia Ann (Rodgers) Castleberry
Patricia Ann (Rodgers) Castleberry, age 74, of Laurel, MT passed away June 14, 2021 in her home from multiple health complications.
Patty enjoyed her career as a Registered Nurse and worked at various clinics, hospitals and nursing homes throughout Montana and Wyoming. Those who knew Patty understood why she chose this career path. Her compassion for others and ability to love knew no bounds. She enjoyed gardening, was an accomplished poet, and loved animals. She was so special to so many people we cannot begin to describe all the lives she touched. Out of everything she did in her life, however, she would tell you that being a mother was the one thing she was proudest of.
Patty is survived by her husband of 49 years, Bob, her daughter Stacy (Larry) Payovich 47, of Billings, numerous relatives and the close friends Patty considered family.
Per her request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.