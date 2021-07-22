Patricia Ann (Rodgers) Castleberry

Patty enjoyed her career as a Registered Nurse and worked at various clinics, hospitals and nursing homes throughout Montana and Wyoming. Those who knew Patty understood why she chose this career path. Her compassion for others and ability to love knew no bounds. She enjoyed gardening, was an accomplished poet, and loved animals. She was so special to so many people we cannot begin to describe all the lives she touched. Out of everything she did in her life, however, she would tell you that being a mother was the one thing she was proudest of.