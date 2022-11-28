 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Patricia Ann Zabrocki

  • 0
Patricia Ann Zabrocki

Patricia Ann Zabrocki, 71, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by family on Friday, November 25. A Celebration of life will be held at Billings Heights Family Funeral Home, on November 30, at 10 a.m. Please see www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This Christmas Tree hack is a must see

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News