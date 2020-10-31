 Skip to main content
Patricia Anne Sullivan
Patricia ‘Pat' Anne Sullivan, 88, of Billings, Montana passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in her residence at West Park Village Retirement Community after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's disease.

To read a full obituary, or to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.cfgbillings.com.

