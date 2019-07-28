Patricia D. Eastman passed away on March 5, 2019. Patricia’s love for her family, her friends and living a life of faith and deep integrity were second to none. She was a lifelong member of the First Church of Christ, Scientist. Patricia’s love for God was a daily expression through serving her church, the Billings community, and ongoing prayer and Bible study.
Patricia was raised in Billings by her parents, Keith and Rosemary Jones. She graduated from Billings Senior High School, Cottey College, and the University of Montana. Throughout her life, she enjoyed wonderful friendships going back to elementary school.
She began her professional career as a teacher in Anaconda and in Billings, and later worked at Rocky Mountain College and the Billings Family YMCA.
Patricia loved playing tennis and, in recent years, shifted her enthusiasm to playing pickle-ball at the Y. Patricia met John Eastman at the YMCA and married in 1996.
She is survived by her husband; her children, Sara Fenter Knies (John) and Ross Fenter; extended family, Lori Eastman, Kristi Eastman Heigis (Shane), and Mike Eastman (Nicky). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Riley and Katie Knies, Talan Jean, and Drew Heigis; sisters, Mary Ann Crawford (Ian) and Jane Connelly (Dan); brother, Jack Jones; nephews, Tom Connelly (Charlotte) and Neil Connelly; sister-in-law, Carol Eastman Pollard (Eric), and John Pollard and James Pollard.
A joyful remembrance of Patricia’s life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 7 Burlington Ave., Billings. Parking is available at the church and at the American Lutheran Church, 5 Lewis Ave.
Immediately following the service, a remembrance picnic will continue in Pioneer Park next to the lower tennis courts. Lawn chairs are encouraged.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.