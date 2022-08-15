Patricia Hope Witt-Torgerson, 83, formerly of Lambert, Montana, passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 1, at her condo in Spokane, Washington.

Pat's Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 20, at Pella Lutheran Church (418 W. Main) in Sidney, Montana, with Pastor Tim Tharp officiating. A short graveside service will follow at the Lambert Community Cemetery. The reception at Lambert's Fox Lake Community Center (200 W. Main) will start at noon.

Fulkerson Stevenson Funeral Home of Sidney, Montana is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.