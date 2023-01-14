After a short illness, Patricia Jean Waddell passed away on December 18, surrounded by her closest friends and family. A native of Billings, Patti was born on June 7, 1954. She taught elementary and middle school music in the Billings Public Schools for over 30 years. She will be remembered as a cherished friend and family member.
Arrangements are being made for a celebration of Patti's life at Smith Funeral Chapel West on Saturday, January 28, 2022, 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Yellowstone Forever or a charity of your choice
