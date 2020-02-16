Patricia Jo Erickson
Patricia Jo Erickson

Patricia Jo (Patti) Erickson, age 66, passed away on Jan. 28, 2020 in Billings.

Pattie, the daughter of Maxine and Leroy Erickson, was born on Dec. 6, 1953, in Glendive.

Patti was raised in Glendive and graduated from Dawson County High School. Following high school, she moved to Miles City where she earned an Associate Degree in Nursing at Miles Community College. Patti then transferred to Montana State University where she attained a Bachelor Degree in Psychology. She enjoyed nursing and was particularly attracted to emergency room care. Patti spent her nursing career at trauma hospitals in Denver, Chicago and San Francisco.

One of Patti’s favorite pastimes was photography. She was a talented amateur photographer and shared her creative pictures with the family. She spent hours photographing the people and unique aspects of San Francisco, her favorite place to live.

Patti is preceded in death by her father, Leroy Erickson.

She is survived by her mother, Maxine Erickson; brothers, Jim (Rose), Bill (Sally) and Tom (Cindy); along with numerous nieces and nephews.

To honor Patti’s request, no services will be held.

