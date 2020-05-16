Patricia Johnson, 64, passed away May 12, 2020 in Billings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family. Patricia Johnson, 64, passed away May 12, 2020, in Billings. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.