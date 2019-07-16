The Jersey shore in heaven received a new angel on Sunday, July 14, with the passing of Patricia (Pat) Kathryn Patelis. She passed peacefully after a stroke which took her quickly, without suffering or lingering illness. She was 87 years old.
Pat was born at home on August 6, 1931 to Raymond and Margaret (Brecker) Hinkle in Bethlehem, PA. She spent every summer at her grandmother’s home on the shores of Wildwood, NJ. The ocean was her lifeblood; it was where she felt her heart belonged. She was there for some part of every summer until her golden years.
Upon graduation from Liberty High School in Bethlehem, PA in 1949, she started work as a secretary at Hauser Chevrolet. It was there that she met her husband, Jim, over discussions of Philadelphia Eagles football. They married on May 22, 1954. She stayed at home to raise their two children but later began work at the Holiday Inn as a Sales Manager, retiring after 20 years.
In 2006 Pat and Jim moved to Billings to be closer to family. They had so many experiences in Montana with family and new friends. Jim Sr. passed in 2013 after 59 years of marriage.
In 2017, Pat was able to watch her beloved Philadelphia Eagles win their first ever Super Bowl, which she waited her entire life to see.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James Patelis, Sr. and sister Dorothy Kovaleski of Bethlehem, PA.
She is survived by her son, James (Carin) Patelis, Jr. of Billings; daughter, Christine Dunmyre of Billings; brother, Richard Hinkle of PA.; and her dearly loved grandchildren Erika, Ed (Michael), Jared, Kyle, and Karsen.
She was a member of St. Pius X Church, which she loved and was proud to attend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to RiverStone Health Hospice, 123 27th Street, Billings, Mt, 59101, or any charity of choice/
Services will be held on Friday, July 19, at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church
You will not be forgotten, our Nanny. Give Big Jim in heaven a hug from us here on earth.
