Patricia Kay Haugen passed away July 30th at home in Forsyth, Montana surrounded by family.

She had dealt bravely with cancer for several years. Patti was born in Glendive to Marlys and Bode Pomeroy, April 22, 1950. Patti graduated local schools in 1968, then Dawson Community College and then attended MSU Missoula. Graduating from Eastern Montana College, Billings, she went on to teach elementary school in Warden, Billings & Sidney.

Patti married Dick Haugen in 1978 and eventually started working in radio with Dick while owning KRBN, Red Lodge, later becoming Operations Manager at KIKC, Forsyth, where she worked for the past 25 years.

Patti is survived by her husband Dick, two daughters Tana (Doug) Brown and Wendy (Neil) McDaniel, 4 grand children and one great grand daughter, her sister Edie (Gregg) Dibble and two nieces Chelsea Kroster and Rosalind Dix. No formal memorial service is planned. Her ashes will be spread at a later near Sidney.