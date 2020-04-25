Patricia Lear Dye

Trish's greatest joy and blessing were her five children, twenty-five grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She loved spending time with family. A word that describes our loving mother is resilient. It's permanently patched on her spirit like a personal gift the Lord gave her! She never gave up, not on herself, her husband, her children, or her grandchildren. She just did not do that! She was the epitome of selflessness and always put the needs of others above her own.

The grandchildren will forever treasure the memories that were made at Grandma's house. Some of these memories include inviting many people into the house for warm holiday dinners, spending Sunday nights on the couch with the dogs while eating homemade popcorn balls, Boston Cream caramel and hand spun ice cream. Other memories are mysteriously losing numerous hamsters in the walls of her home, wearing worn out t-shirts as substitute sleep-over attire, making play dough, freezing Otter pops and building summer tents. The infamous kid's hangout AKA the Green Room, going to the local feed store and picking up chicks or kittens just for fun are other fond memories of Grandma. She kept a meticulous Birthday calendar to remember every single one of us and made us feel special. Even as adults, Grandma made countless phone calls to her grandchildren, near and far, to check on them and chat about life. Last but not least we will never forget those amazing, big, sweaty hugs and kisses that came with the question, Are you rubbing it in, or rubbing it off? We assured her that we were most definitely rubbing it in.