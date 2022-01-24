Patricia Lee Kapptie of Billings, Montana died on Jan. 16, 2022. She was born in Dubuque, Iowa in 1941. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, and her brothers Don and David Kessler. Patricia is survived by her six children, Karen Sylvester, Melinda Kaiser, Mary Spiker, Jenny Gates, Koleen Lumpkin and James Kapptie, 20 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren. The Vigil will be at Dahl Funeral Home Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. and Funeral will be at 11am on Friday, Jan. 28th at Mary Queen of Peace.