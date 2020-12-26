Patricia Louise Kent

A female welder isn't common by today's standards, much less over 35 years ago. A female welder of 5'0" stature is even less common! To take it even further, add on world-class baking and cooking - we don't think that trifecta existed until Pat arrived.

We are saddened to announce the passing of Pat (aka Pattycakes) Kent on Dec. 22, 2020, with her husband, Cliff, son, Mike, and daughter-in-law, Kristene, by her side at St. Alphonsus Hospital in Nampa, Idaho, due to complications from COVID-19.

As one of 5 children of Conrad and Dolly Lofing, Pat was born on Oct. 27, 1939, and was raised in Joliet, Montana, before the family moved to Laurel followed by a move to the family farm near Pompeys Pillar, Montana.

Pat married James Blair in 1960 and they had 3 children, Susan, Brent, and Mike. Pat spent 17 years in California before a return to Billings following the end of her marriage to Jim. She attended welding school and became the first female welder for Holland Loader in Billings. Pat was proud to buy a nice home and credited her career with allowing her the ability to raise her three children as a single mom.

In true German style, she would often say ‘Socke dich in die nase', sock you in the nose, to a reply of laughter. She had a continuous, infectious smile and never said a cross word about anyone!