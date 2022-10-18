On a beautiful fall day, October 12, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother gained her angel wings. Patricia (Pat) Ann Mereness was born on March 17, 1939, in Hardin, MT to Glen and Chrystal (Potts) Noyes.

She attended Sorrel Horse Country School through the 8th grade and graduated from Hardin High School in 1957. She met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Mereness, in June of 1957 at the Hardin Rodeo. They were married on December 29, 1957, in Hardin, MT. On November 9, 1958, they welcomed a daughter Marlene Kay. On April 20, 1961, Alan Robert completed their family.

As a young woman and throughout her life she could be found on the farm in a tractor, driving beet truck, delivering meals, or serving up fresh homemade treats. Pat was an amazing farm wife. She was hard working and devoted to her family. She could whip up a meal at any time and always had a delicious dessert. She raised an abundant garden and prided herself on her beautiful yard and tidy home.

She was an amazing seamstress and until her stroke in 2017, she spent much of her time making beautiful gifts for her friends and family.

Being a grandma was one of her greatest accomplishments. She was a grandma to six and a GiGi to fourteen. She was her grandchildren's biggest cheerleader. She rarely missed a ballgame, concert, rodeo, or 4-H fair, and she never forgot a birthday or anniversary. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, and brothers: Royal, Gary, Cecil, and Jim Noyes.

Pat is survived by her faithful husband Bob, daughter Marlene (Paul) Eiker, son Alan (Kris Egan) Mereness. Grandchildren: Kortney (Brent) Diegel, Ashley (Russell) Foster, Torrie Eiker, Austin (Clint) Andersen, Haylee (Travis) Langan, Kail (Chelsea) Mereness. Daughter in Love: Kristi Dayle. Sister in Laws: Joan Noyes, Birtie Noyes, Billie Noyes and Terry Potts and numerus nieces, nephews, and friends she considered family.

The family would like to thank Shelly Rickett and the amazing caregivers at the Rosebud Healthcare Center.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Howard Valley Community Club.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 21, from 5 – 7 p.m. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 22, at 2 p.m. at the Stevenson and Sons Funeral Home in Forsyth, MT.

To leave condolences for the family, visit our website at www.stevensonandsons.com.