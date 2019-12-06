Patricia 'Pat' Frisby Rankin

Pat lost her battle to Parkinson's disease three years ago on February 15, 2017. Born December 6, 1936 in Billings to George and Mary Frisby, she grew up loving the beauty of Montana and her beloved horse 'Digger'. After attending Helena University, she followed her sister Katherine to southern California at the age of 19 where she would go on to earn her Paralegal Degree and would become one of the top Legal Assistants in her field.
She loved her home in Mission Viejo, her two German Shepherds, grandchildren, painting, numerous and beloved felines, church family and volunteer work. When it became clear her health was declining, she moved to Greenville, South Carolina, to be near her daughter Annette and her husband Keith, who would care for her lovingly the remaining years of her life.
Pat is survived by her sister Katherine (Fristy) DeCourcey; brother Nicholas Frisby; sister Elizabeth (Frisby) Lutton, and sister Jane (Frisby) Kincaid; daughters Belinda (Karl) Salberg and Annette (Keith) Ashby; grandchildren Jessica Carr Vasser, Tarik (Mayra) Abutaa, Tricia (Brandon) Jones, Isa Abutaa, Sarah Johnson; as well as ten great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and beloved nephews, nieces and cousins.
A memorial service was held on February 17, 2017, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Greenville, South Carolina, prior to cremation.
